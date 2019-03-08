ETtoday新聞雲 | 手機版 | 新聞雲APPS
倫敦懷舊冰店必去！新IG聖地「雲朵冰淇淋」Milk Train

ETtoday旅遊雲

▲倫敦新ig聖地Milk Train。（圖／Milk Train粉絲頁）

▲倫敦新ig聖地Milk Train。（圖／Milk Train粉絲頁）

文／麗塔

現在很多人到了倫敦，除了到那些經典的景點之外，也會根據IG的的火紅打卡點，進行新的地點探索。就像是這間超可愛的雲朵冰淇淋店Milk Train，除了傳統的冰桶冰淇淋看起來很可口之外，一大朵雲朵般的棉花糖包圍在甜筒之外，真的超可愛夢幻的！

▲倫敦Milk Train推出各種創意冰淇淋。（圖／Milk Train粉絲頁）

▲倫敦Milk Train推出各種創意冰淇淋。（圖／Milk Train粉絲頁）

根據孤獨星球網站，Milk Train Café就位在超大市集柯芬園(Covent Garden)附近的巷弄之中，這間咖啡店的設計以白色為基調，裡面雖然空間不大，但是卻十分明亮，設計工作室FormRoom採用了傳統的裝飾風藝術(Art Deco)來進行設計，裡面更是有一些傳統的英式火車的元素。簡而言之，不只是冰淇淋本身，連店家內部都很適合拍照打卡。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019 - Restaurant & Bar Design Awards / Recent Entry An interesting London Cafe project has been entered into this edition of the Awards. Milk Train (London, UK) is designed by FormRoom. The brief was to design an immersive space that fostered brand love to Milk Train's huge social following whilst bringing to life the core brand pillars; Surreal, Timeless, British, Immersive. It took inspiration from a predominantly monochromatic palette with nods to the classic Art Deco design cues popularised in traditional train stations, Covent Garden provides the core brand design blueprint; by which all future sites will evolve from. View the project on the Awards website here: https://restaurantandbardesignawards.com/awards/entry/?id=7883 #RBDA #RBDA2019 #RBDAentries #RBDApop #restaurantandbardesignawards #FormRoom #milktrain #london #coventgarden #hospitality #hospitalitydesign #restaurant #restaurantdesign #bar #bardesign #foodandbeverage #cafe #cafedesign #design #interiors #interiordesign #decor #photography #hospitalityphotography #newopening

Restaurant & Bar Design Awards（@restaurantandbardesignawards）分享的貼文 於 張貼

店家表示，雲朵冰淇淋希望帶給消費者懷舊和喜悅感，因此，將兩種兒時記憶的甜點結合在一起。起初，他們並沒有想到會受到如此大的迴響，他們的顧客包含了英國當地人以及世界各地慕名而來的旅客。

菜單部分，除了常見的口味之外，也不斷做更新，而且裡面還有一些隱藏版的獨家口味，像是黑芝麻、紫薯、玫瑰牛奶和蛋塔等等。

Milk Train
地址：12 Tavistock Street
全年無休

關鍵字： 倫敦 Milk Train 英國旅遊 歐洲旅遊

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載！[ETtoday著作權聲明]※

台中藏在停車場裡的貨櫃屋深夜食堂

新加坡轉機新天堂4月開幕

航港局破天荒推「藝術家駐塔」　首站馬..

日航新廉航ZIPAIR TOKYO明..

日本吉祥物酷MA萌正式更名為熊本熊

倫敦新IG聖地「雲朵冰淇淋」

阿里山花季最新花況、疏運措施曝光

世界夢號8月高雄首航日本

